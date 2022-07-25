ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'WNY Food 4 Paws' to host kickoff even ahead of initial collection phase

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
WNY Food 4 Paws, a nonprofit created to support food pantries that provide pet food to families experiencing financial hardships, will host a kickoff event Wednesday ahead of its initial collection phase.

The event will be held at St. Casimir’s Church Food Pantry located at 1833 Clinton Street.

"WNY Food 4 Paws works directly with manufacturers, pet supply stores, grocery stores and community partners to acquire pet food and other pet supplies and redistributes to established food pantries and pet food pantries in Erie and Niagara Counties," a release says.

According to the non-profit, food insecurity is on the rise across the county and in our community and that extends to families in need of help feeding their pets.

The event on Wednesday will feature community partners that will host WNY Food 4 Paws donation barrels for the initial collection phase that is set to begin on July 27.

"Members of the public are encouraged to visit these locations and drop off donations of pet food, treats, and other essential pet supplies," a release says.

You can find the full list of donation barrel locations here .

“We are so appreciative of the willingness of our partners to host our collection barrels and encourage other businesses and partners to contact us to schedule placement. “We are also looking for direct donations of pet food and supplies from retailers or wholesalers."
- Jacqueline Blachowski, WNY Food 4 Paws President

You can contact the nonprofit at wnyfood4paws@gmail.com for more information or if you're interested in partnering.

