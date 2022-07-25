Local News Briefs: FAME festival returns on Sept. 24

Festival returns to Cambridge

Cambridge Main Street will be hosting the Food, Art, Music, and Entertainment Festival on Sept. 24. Live entertainment will feature E. Wade Rodriguez, Tracy Blaine Music, and Generation Gap. Children's activities/games, dunk tank charity fundraiser, arts and crafts classes, and more will be available.

Art/craft and food vendors are wanted for the festival. For a vendor application, additional information, to reserve a vendor space contact the Main Street office at 740-439-2238 or director@downtowncambridge.com.

Heacock named to ZSC board

The office of Gov. Mike DeWine has announced Colleen Hawkins Heacock of New Concord has been reappointed to the Zane State College Board of Trustees for a term from Aug 1, 2022, to July 31, 2025.

Back-to-school bash set

First Christian Church will host a back-to-school bash from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at 127 Beatty Ave., Cambridge. This is a free event for school-aged children and families. First Christian Church's Outreach Committee is planning a backpack raffle, school supply giveaways, food, crafts, and more. For more information call 740-432-5923.

Boil order lifted

The Guernsey County Water Department has lifted the boil order for Vocational Road from Jerusalem Avenue to the vocational school including Kenyon Avenue.

Amateur Radio Association to meet

The Cambridge Amateur Radio Association will meet at 10 a.m. July 30 in the Guernsey County Administration Building.

Celebrating 4-H

The Guernsey County 4-H Council will celebrate 100 years of 4-H from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the fairgrounds. Activities include bounce houses, dunk tank, children's games, face painting, petting zoo and dancing. Free cupcakes, ice cream, popcorn and water will be available.

