Ohio State competition? Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi says team could win Big Ten 'every year'

Pat Narduzzi didn't hold back his feelings when asked about Ohio State football's conference last week.

In a recent episode of Bazzy's Black and Gold Banter — a predominately Pittsburgh Steelers podcast — the Pittsburgh Panthers head coach took a shot at Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten.

When asked about former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett sitting out the Peach Bowl against the Spartans to protect his draft status, Narduzzi called Pickett a "21-point difference," saying Michigan State would have gotten "their butt kicked in."

"If that's one of the best Big Ten teams," Narduzzi continued, "let's go to the Big Ten and win it every year."

Since he arrived at Pittsburgh in 2015, Narduzzi has lost six of seven games against Big Ten teams, beating Penn State, 42-39 in 2016. In those six losses, the Panthers have lost by an average of 25 points, including a 51-6 loss to Penn State in 2018.

So how has Pat Narduzzi done vs. Ohio State football historically?

While Narduzzi has never faced Ohio State in his tenure at Pittsburgh, the Panthers have never had much success historically against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has won 19 of its 25 matchups against Pittsburgh and currently holds onto a four-game win streak between 1993-96.

Pittsburgh last beat Ohio State in 1988.

But Narduzzi has faced the Buckeyes before, spending eight seasons as Michigan State's defensive coordinator. In that span, the current Pittsburgh coach helped the Spartans beat Ohio State twice in 2011 and in the 2013 Big Ten Championship.

In Ohio State's four wins against Michigan State during Narduzzi's tenure, the Buckeyes beat the Spartans by an average of two touchdowns.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcast