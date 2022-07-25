Port Huron Twp. man sentenced to life in prison for woman's slaying

A St. Clair County Circuit Court judge said he had never seen such selfish act in his career before the sentencing of a man convicted of murdering a woman.

"I can't think of an instance that I've been involved with in my professional career that is an example of a colder or more reprehensible act of complete selfishness than what he did on that day," Judge Dan Damman said.

Dustin Tucker, of Port Huron Township, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday for killing Danielle Smith, 28, of Port Huron, in her home on May 28, 2021.

Wanna Lee Johnson, Smith's mother, said Tucker ripped Smith away from her parents, siblings and young daughter.

Before his sentencing, Tucker apologized.

“I’m sorry for what I did and I accept what I have coming," Tucker said.

Damman said the why behind the senseless killing might never be answered.

"You will have the rest of your days and every day during the course of that time to think about why you did what you did," Damman said. "Quite frankly, I don't think anybody will ever have an answer to that question."

Tucker was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, second-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment in May 2022.

Smith was found dead on May 29, 2021, following a fire in her home in the 1800 block of Division Street.

