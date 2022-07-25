Highland Community wraps up annual festival

The Highland Community Festival in Gastonia wrapped up Saturday after a week spent on basketball, community, and education.

The Highland community held events ranging from a football camp to a workshop on cryptocurrency every day since Sunday, July 17, to Saturday, July 23. In the evenings, the Highland Community held its signature basketball tournament.

“It’s been a tradition for us to have something to look forward to in our community,” said Finland Fair about the festival. Fair helped coordinate the Highland Community Festival this year, along with Pete Dingle and Melvin Burris.

“With that,” Fair added, “we are trying to educate our community through financial education, health education, and healthy eating.”

“I’d like to see it keep going,” added Dingle. “People used to come and take their vacation around this time every year so that they could come to the Highland Festival.”

When the festival started in 1989, organizers would simply block the road and set out tables for people to come by, eat, and have a friendly basketball competition. Since then, they have local basketball greats such as Sleepy Floyd, James Worthy, and Darrell Armstrong (all from Gastonia) play in the tournament before beginning their college and lengthy NBA careers.

Even with such a successful sport event, the festival ended up adding much more than basketball over the years.

“We try to get everybody involved,” said Dingle, who has been working at the Highland Community Festival on and off since its first year.

The festival started off the week on Sunday with a gospel program called the Gospel Explosion, where church groups came to hold a small concert. “I think people were ready to get back to the Highland Fest,” said Tomeka Black, who attended multiple events at the festival. “There were over 100 people here Sunday and they were just ready to be a part of it.”

People who attend the festival have a chance to help themselves by attending the educational workshops that fill the void between games. “If somebody needs something, we can’t always just go into our pocket and give them money,” said Dingle, “but we can find resources where they can get what they want. What they need. That’s the kind of thing we pride ourselves on.”

Jessica Semler led a workshop on cryptocurrency during the festival and was excited that the festival offers people a chance to invest in themselves. She got into cryptocurrency two years ago and wanted people to learn about money, so they don’t have to struggle the way her family did when money fell on relatives who were never taught to invest.

Semler’s grandfather was president of two different companies. When he passed away and his children inherited his wealth, Semler said they spent it all on depreciating items, like cars. They found themselves with no money left a few years later.

“You hear it all the time,” she said. “People win the lottery, and they’re broke in five years.”

These workshops are meant to help people create generational wealth by teaching them how to become financially stable, take care of themselves, and pass on that knowledge to their children. The festival hosted workshops on cooking, life insurance, signs of dementia and more throughout the week.

This is the first year the Highland community has held its festival since its 30th anniversary in 2019. It is usually held the week of July 4 but was pushed back two weeks because Independence Day fell on a Monday and their coaches were not available the following week.

The workshops are all free and run on a first-come, first-served basis. The basketball games cost $4 for entry, which goes toward next year’s festival. Most of their other funds and resources come from donations through organizations like fraternities and sororities, Golden Rule Lodge 82, Food Lion, and StarNet.

