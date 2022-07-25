Memphis prosecutors seek to try second teen as adult in death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

A second teenager has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a pastor during what police described as a carjacking turned deadly and prosecutors on Monday sought to move the case to adult court.

During a detention hearing, prosecutors filed a motion to move the teen's case from juvenile court, just days after Memphis Police arrested the 15-year-old at his home and charged him in connection with the death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams .

Eason-Williams died July 18 after being shot while her car was being stolen at 1000 Whitehaven Lane.

The teen, arrested Friday, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder during a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and carjacking.

The Commercial Appeal is not naming the teen arrested Friday because he is currently charged as a juvenile.

According to an affidavit, which was read during the juvenile court proceedings, the teen, who is alleged to have been driving a Hyundai Veloster with two other suspects inside, followed Eason-Williams to her Whitehaven home. Eason-Williams parked in her driveway and the teen parked in the street.

According to the affidavit, the teen charged Monday stayed in the car while two others, both armed with handguns, approached Eason-Williams' Infinity and "shot multiple times" into her car. After pulling her from the driver's seat, the two drove off with the car.

Meanwhile, in the Veloster, the 15-year-old also drove away. Later that day, the affidavit says the trio later met behind an apartment complex where they dumped property from Eason-Williams' car and proceeded to drive away in the Infinity.

Josh Corman is representing the teen and argued against the 15-year-old being detained, instead requesting a "zero tolerance ankle monitor," due to the little contact the teen has had with the juvenile court system and the teen's cooperation with police investigators.

Magistrate Carlyn Addison turned down Corman's request, citing the alleged crime involving "injury or death," the possession of a handgun, and that the teen was "currently awaiting action for a previous infraction."

The nature of the previous infraction is unclear and was not elaborated on during the detention hearing. Juvenile court officials would not release additional information at the time of publication.

Prosecutors on Friday said they'll seek to charge another 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder as an adult in the death of Eason-Williams. That teen is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

The teen charged Monday is also scheduled to appear in court the same day.

A 16-year-old has also been charged as a juvenile with theft of property valued between $2,500-$10,000.

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference, the pastor of Capleville United Methodist Church, and a Memphis Theological Seminary alumna.

