Retired Carmel Police chief back in as current chief resigns

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is undergoing another change in leadership as the current chief resigns.

On Monday, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard accepted Chief Jeff Horner’s resignation. Horner had been chief since Jim Barlow retired on January 7. When Barlow was retiring, Horner served as deputy chief.

Horner’s resignation comes five days after another shakeup in the department. On July 20, Horner removed Joe Bickel from his position as deputy chief after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior. He also recommended to the Carmel Police Merit Board that Bickel be dismissed from the department.

With Horner resigning, Mayor Brainard announced that Barlow would return to the department to serve as interim Police Chief until a permanent replacement is chosen. Horner will remain with the department as a Lieutenant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.