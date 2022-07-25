ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You can’t arrest me, I’m only 17′: Teen arrested for allegedly threatening commuter rail conductor

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9Nzt_0gs6VxJe00

BOSTON — A teen is under arrest after allegedly threatening a Keolis conductor with a knife over the weekend.

MBTA Transit Police say the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the South Station Commuter Rail station. According to authorities, the conductor told police he was trying to be helpful and had asked a young woman where she was going to try and make sure she was on the right train.

That was when a 17-year-old suspect confronted the conductor, asking him, “why you talking to my shorty?”, according to transit officials.

Police say the victim tried explaining the situation to the suspect, who then allegedly brandished a knife and began moving aggressively toward him. The victim then broke away and called the police, who arrived shortly thereafter and placed the teen under arrest.

While being arrested, the suspect shouted at officers, “you can’t arrest me, I’m only 17,” according to Transit Police.

The teen was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Comments / 53

Kacou Philippe son
3d ago

you only 17? You know the rights and the wrongs already. You have a working conscious. And you will pay for all your acts. You know better. You're not an innocent baby.

Reply(3)
50
come on
3d ago

this is what people learn. that they have special cards that they can pull out so they won't be held accountable. entitlement cards racist cards gender cards age cards

Reply(1)
28
smile23
3d ago

At 17, he’d most likely be considered as an adult for any crimes committed. But…good try tho. Lol.

Reply(3)
37
