Joni Mitchell Surprises Newport Folk Fest With First Full Set in 22 Years

Joni Mitchell is not one to make public appearances. Even before suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, the heralded singer-songwriter rarely performed. But that all went out the window on Sunday (July 24), when Mitchell not only made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, but also played her first full set in 22 years (and first at the festival since 1969).

Billed as the "Joni Jam," the 78-year-old was accompanied by an all-star cast of friends and collaborators during the 13-song set, including Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius, Blake Mills, and Taylor Goldsmith. Mitchell was seated on a sort of throne for most of the set but got up to deliver the guitar solo during "Just Like This Train." Watch fan-shot footage of the performance and check out the full setlist below.

Joni Mitchell Newport Folk Festival Setlist

01 “Carey”

02 “Come In From The Cold” (with Taylor Goldsmith)

03 “Help Me” (with Celisse Henderson)

04 “A Case Of You” (with Marcus Mumford & Brandi Carlile)

05 “Big Yellow Taxi” (with Brandi Carlile)

06 “Just Like This Train”

07 “Why Do Fools Fall On Love” (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)

08 “Amelia” (with Taylor Goldsmith)

09 “Love Potion #9” (The Clovers cover)

10 “Shine”

11 “Summertime” (George Gershwin cover)

12 “Both Sides Now”

13 “The Circle Game”