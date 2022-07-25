ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi Storms Offstage Mid-Show at Rolling Loud Festival After Being Harassed By Festival-Goers

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago
TeeBee
2d ago

I don't think it's a good idea to say if you don't stop throwing things I'll leave the stage. They obviously wanted him to leave the stage.

Reply
8
Willow's Love
3d ago

The audience spoke loud and clear.. They weren't interested in what he was selling.

Reply
7
