'We Have Seen Better Strikers Than Nunez Come To England And Struggle To Adapt' - Pundit On New Liverpool Striker

A former player has been speaking about new Liverpool signing, Darwin Nunez, and how his first Premier League match is all that counts for his new club.

The 23-year-old received criticism for his performances in his first two pre-season friendlies but found his feet in spectacular fashion when scoring four goals in the second half of Liverpool's 5-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell told Football Insider it will take time for Nunez to settle in properly.

“It is like being at school for the first day. Yes, he has played against Liverpool but that does not prepare you for a new type of football.

“It is a new type of training, new teammates, and a new language. He is getting to know his surroundings. Sometimes these things take a little bit of time. Although he has arrived for big money, he is a human being. It will take time.

“Nobody can doubt his talent, that is the most important thing. The issue is, how quickly can he adapt?"

Campbell also said it's impossible to judge players in pre-season and it is when the Premier League gets underway that the Uruguayan's performances will really matter.

“Pre-season is not the best gauge of that. He will be tired, will be travelling. It is all new.

“We have seen better strikers than Nunez come to England and struggle to adapt. I think he will do well though.

“What really matters is the first game of the season. That is when it really matters. The hope will be that Nunez hits the ground running in the Premier League.”

Nunez answered his critics in the best possible manner against Leipzig and if that is anything to go by, Reds fans have a right to be excited about the future.

