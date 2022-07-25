'Almost completely resolved': Biden on mend after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says

President Joe Biden 's COVID-19 symptoms have subsided, according to Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician.

O'Connor, in a letter to Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre , described the president's side effects as "almost completely resolved."

UNDER 30%? BIDEN'S DECLINING APPROVAL CASTS SHADOW OVER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," O'Connor wrote of Biden on Monday. "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature remain absolutely normal."

Biden's oxygen saturation is "excellent on room air," and his lungs "remain clear" amid a combined treatment of antiviral Paxlovid and alternate blood thinner aspirin, O'Connor added.

That is an improvement from O'Connor's report of Biden's body aches last Saturday and a temperature of 99.4 degrees on Friday. That day, Biden appeared in public for the first time since his positive result was disclosed last Thursday, speaking via video link to his economic team elsewhere on campus to tout decreasing gas prices with a deep, gravelly voice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service, and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," O'Connor added in his Monday note.

Biden's Monday schedule includes two virtual events after his original trip to Florida was scrapped, incorporating an address to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives's annual conference.