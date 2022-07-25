ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis sued after mayor signs bill using COVID relief to fund abortion travel costs

By Katelynn Richardson
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 34

Julia Hartmann
3d ago

This Mayor is In Zero Condition to help and relieve St.Louis of crime and corruption !!! She only wants personal gain 👎

Reply(8)
17
Sally Lambert
3d ago

I dont understand why our roads are so bad, little spring repair since winter. Why cant people get their trash picked up? Why is crime getting worse and worse and worse. St Louis is a beautiful city with so much to offer and enjoy. It seems conditions are getting worse with no solutions being mentioned yet the city should be rolling in extra money.

Reply(1)
6
anthony esker
3d ago

covid money should be used for covid or given back. another case of the dems just doing what they want and asking forgiveness later.

Reply
4
 

