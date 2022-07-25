ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Poll: Wisconsin and Ohio State Top Picks in Big Ten Preseason Football Poll

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1492de_0gs6KErG00

(Big Ten) The Annual Cleveland.com media poll is out. Ohio State is picked to win the Big Ten East and the Big Ten Championship this season. This is the 12th annual survey consisting of 36 members of the media.

Wisconsin received 31-first-place votes to win the West Division, Iowa, was picked second (3 first-place votes), Minnesota third (2 first-place votes), Purdue fourth, Nebraska fifth, Illinois sixth, and Northwestern seventh.

Michigan is second to Ohio State in the East Division Preseason Poll. Penn State, third; Michigan State, fourth; Maryland, fifth; Rutgers, sixth; and Indiana, seventh.

WEST DIVISION

1.Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 15

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1.Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

