Chicago, IL

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.

In his seven-year career, Schofield has started 81 regular season games, where he’s seen time at right guard and right tackle. But he’s played primarily at right guard, which is good news for a team like the Bears who had a gaping hole to fill at the position.

As you can imagine, Bears Twitter had plenty to say about the move. The overall reaction has been positive considering it filled the most pressing need along the offensive line. Now, it’s a matter of who the starting offensive tackles will be this season.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Schofield signing:

