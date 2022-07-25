ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Mississippi man to serve 30 years in 2020 home invasion. Victim was bound up by tape, cut with knife.

A Mississippi man reportedly forced his way into a house and bound the victim with tape, before stealing from the victim in 2020 will spend 30 years in prison as a habitual offender after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

Andrew Treadaway, 34, pleaded guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court last week.

Treadaway was arrested in connection with a 2020 home invasion in Gulfport. Treadaway reportedly knocked on the victim’s door and claimed he was there to return money he had borrowed before Treadaway and his wife forced their way inside the house.

Treadaway and his wife then bound the victim with tape and demanded money. Treadaway then reportedly used a knife to cut the victim in the neck and hand.

Treadaway and his wife then stole several items from the victim, took the victim’s car and then fled the scene.

The two were later arrested after Treadaway attempted to use a stolen debit card.

Most of the victim’s property was recovered, officials said.

In court, Treadaway said he was high on spice and meth and that he planned to sell the stolen items to buy more drugs.

Treadaway is already serving a 16-year sentence for other burglaries that he committed on the Gulf Coast. The 30-year-sentence that Treadaway was given will be served after the prior sentence is completed. As a habitual offender, Treadaway will serve the 30-year-sentence without the eligibility for parole or early release.

Treadaway’s wife, Summer Treadaway faces an Aug. 23 court date.

Comments / 8

Joseph James
3d ago

Career criminal and drug addict ! A useless person to society. Great job 👏

Reply
7
Melissa Jones
3d ago

To all criminals....Move to a Blue State if you want to commit crimes. They are much more accommodating. They will not care.

Reply(4)
3
Anita Million
3d ago

Triple that time and it still wouldn’t be long enough. He’ll be out in ten years doing the same thing.

Reply
3
 

