Music

Michael Monroe Says ‘There’s Nothing Cool About Dying Young’

By Bryan Rolli
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 20

Victoria Weiss
3d ago

from the picture they don't have to worry about dieing young they passed young 30 years ago

Reply(1)
9
Bob Smith
3d ago

Possibly the ugliest band in existence, if you don't count the Stones.

Reply(3)
6
Shemp
2d ago

Too much plastic surgery isn’t cool either. They look embalmed.

Reply(3)
7
