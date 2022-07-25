Just For Laughs Sets Lineup For Annual New Faces Of Comedy Showcases

EXCLUSIVE: Just For Laughs Montréal on Monday took the wraps off its annual New Faces of Comedy list for 2022, a group of 62 up-and-coming comics that have been selected to participate in JFL’s showcases later this month.

The New Faces showcases have identified and helped launch many new comics since its creation in 1994, including the likes of Kevin Hart, Mike Birbiglia, Amy Schumer, Jo Koy, Pete Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Colin Jost, DeAnne Smith and Taylor Tomlinson among many more. See the full list of this year’s comics below.

This year’s showcases will roll out this week across in multiple events, with New Faces of Comedy hosted by Holmes on Wednesday. Others on the main list of faces will participate in New Faces of Comedy: Creators (hosted by podcasters Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld), New Faces of Comedy: Unrepped (also hosted by Holmes), New Faces of Comedy: Canada (hosted Smith), New Faces of Comedy: Characters and the newly launched New Faces: International (hosted by Rhys Nicholson).

All showcases will be available as part of JFL’s ComedyPRO industry conference, or in OFF-JFL with New Faces of Comedy Encore shows.

This year’s Just For Laughs Montreal festival, celebrating its 40th edition, is set for July 13-31.

Here is the full list:

NEW FACES OF COMEDY

Wednesday, July 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Ali Kolbert

Ali Macofsky

Andrew Orolfo

Brandi Denise

Brian Bahe

Emil Wakim

Ethan Simmons-Patterson

Ever Mainard

Fabrizio Copano

Gianmarco Soresi

Hannah Berner

Jared Goldstein

Lara Beitz

Laura Peek

Marcello Hernandez

Michael Rowland

Pat Regan

Pink Foxx

Sabrina Wu

Skyler Higley

NEW FACES: CHARACTERS

Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Allison Reese

Andrew Farmer

Ceara Jane O’Sullivan

Inessa Frantowski

Jordan Stafford

Lisa Gilroy

Luke Millington-Drake

Nick Mestad

Shaan Baig

NEW FACES: UNREPPED

Thursday, July 28, 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Adam Gilbert

Benny Feldman

Brendan Sagalow

Caitlin Peluffo

Dauood Mohammad Naimyar

Kalea McNeill

KC Shornima

Orion Levine

Victoria Vincent

NEW FACES: CREATORS

Thursday, July 28, 1:30 p.m., Grand Salon Opera

Adrian Bliss

Alexia Dox

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Jordan Mendoza

Joshua Neal

Mary Elizabeth Kelly

NEW FACES: CANADA

Friday, July 29, 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Ajahnis Charley

Allie Pearse

Ben Sosa Wright

Clare Belford

Conner Christmas

Laura Leibow

Malik Elassal

Mike Green

Wassim El-Mounzer

Bree Parsons

NEW FACES: INTERNATIONAL

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m, Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Anirban Dasgupta

Blake Freeman

Catherine Bohart

Geraldine Hickey

Jason Leong

Michelle Brasier

Rhys James

Sophie Duker

Suzi Ruffell

Wary Nichen