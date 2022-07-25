Utopia Promotes Kyle Greenberg To Head Of Marketing & Distribution, Taps Gavin Briscoe As VP Marketing & Distribution

Kyle Greenberg, left, and Gavin Briscoe Utopia

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper’s growing U.S. distribution and sales firm Utopia has promoted Kyle Greenberg to Head of Marketing & Distribution.

During Greenberg’s tenure, Utopia has released movies including Vortex by Gaspar Noe, El Planeta by Amalia Ulman, American Dharma by Errol Morris, Indie Spirit winner Shiva Baby by Emma Seligman, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair by Jane Schoenbrun, RAD! by Hal Needham, Facing Nolan by Bradley Jackson and the upcoming Sharp Stick by Lena Dunham. As we recently revealed, the company made its biggest splash to date on Cannes movie Holy Spider.

Before joining Utopia, Greenberg worked at Gunpowder & Sky.

“Utopia has grown significantly over the past couple years, and with our explosive success in theatrical and digital distribution to complement our sales efforts, it’s time to take our team and infrastructure to the next level,” said Robert Schwartzman.

He continued: “We are developing and acquiring projects that warrant studio-level promotion and exploitation, and our filmmaker partners expect the same. Kyle will have an opportunity to lead those efforts and handpick his team to continue to grow our model into the next phase of our vision.”

Utopia has also tapped Gavin Briscoe as new VP of Marketing & Distribution. Briscoe was most recently the Director of Distribution at Magnolia Pictures where he worked on Oscar-nominated titles such as RBG and Collective, and managed over 500 catalog titles, in addition to supporting growth in repertory/non-theatrical sales, operations, marketing and more. At Utopia, Briscoe will oversee the growing VOD pipeline, support the company’s growing theatrical and marketing scopes and will report to Greenberg.

“Utopia is the most exciting distributor out there today. It’s thrilling to join a company with a genuine appreciation for the same kind of bold and entertaining cinema that I got into the business to support, and I’m honored to contribute to their first-class team and vision,” said Briscoe.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing and enjoying Gavin’s work from afar over the years and am thrilled to now work together,” Greenberg added. “With a breadth of theatrical, marketing and operational experience and shared vision for independent and artistic growth in the marketplace, we’re really entering an exciting new Utopia chapter as Gavin joins our incredible team.”