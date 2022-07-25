Man involved in fatal Clearfield hit-and-run crash located in California

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a man in Clearfield back in June 2021 has been tracked down and arrested.

Clearfield Police have arrested Leonardo Jesus Duran, Jr., 34, a California man, on multiple charges related to the fatal incident. The victim has been identified as Robert Gormley, 67, from Ogden.

Police say on June 10, Duran, Jr. had allegedly struck Gormley as he was crossing the street near 500 N Main Street, leaving him in critical condition. Gormely was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries. Police say Duran, Jr. fled the scene and the state, remaining at large ever since.

Investigators eventually tracked down Duran, Jr. in California where he was taken into custody by the United States Marshal Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force.

Police say Duran Jr. had been staying with acquaintances in Northern Utah when the fatal crash happened.

Duran. Jr. is currently facing additional charges in California and will be extradited to Utah after facing his current criminal proceedings, police say.

Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly Bennett released a statement saying:

“We are fortunate to have dedicated patrol officers and investigators who from the beginning of this investigation dedicated countless hours to investigating the initial crime scene and followed up on every investigative lead. The detective assigned to the case, as well as other assisting detectives were persistent in obtaining evidence needed to obtain an arrest warrant. I am proud of their dedication, service, and commitment. Again we extend our condolences to the victim’s family and we hope this provides closure and justice to the family of the victim, Robert Gormley.”

Duran Jr. has been arrested on three charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death, obstructing justice and driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

No further details have been released on this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.