MISSING: South Hadley police looking for runaway teen

Isabella Barnes (South Hadley Police Department)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away.

According to the South Hadley Police, 15-year-old Isabella Barnes was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd in the area of Carew at West Main Street by the car wash. She was seen getting into a white Jeep.

She is being described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 112 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with pink coloring.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 0.