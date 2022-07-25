ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING: South Hadley police looking for runaway teen

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ckvH_0gs6E16y00
Isabella Barnes (South Hadley Police Department)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away.

According to the South Hadley Police, 15-year-old Isabella Barnes was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd in the area of Carew at West Main Street by the car wash. She was seen getting into a white Jeep.

She is being described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 112 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with pink coloring.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 0.

Comments / 2

donnd l andrews
3d ago

why are all these kids starting to be missing again are they runaways or are they kidnapped we need more police we need more people looking out for each other

Reply
3
Comments / 0

