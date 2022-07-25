Driver in critical condition after semi-truck rolls in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is in critical condition after a semi-truck crash on I-15 in Juab County early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. at milepost 216.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck ran off the right side of the road before rolling over as it came back onto the road.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel.





The crash was blocking all northbound lanes but the right lane has since reopened.

UHP is still investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

