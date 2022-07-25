ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juab County, UT

Driver in critical condition after semi-truck rolls in Juab County

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeIOL_0gs6DZpO00

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is in critical condition after a semi-truck crash on I-15 in Juab County early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. at milepost 216.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck ran off the right side of the road before rolling over as it came back onto the road.

Missing Layton man’s truck found by Ariz. border, family fears foul play

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXnVr_0gs6DZpO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtKik_0gs6DZpO00

The crash was blocking all northbound lanes but the right lane has since reopened.

Three killed in gang-related shooting near West Jordan house party

UHP is still investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy