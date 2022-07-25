East West Players: Asian American Visibility, Also Sustainability

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- AEG Global Partnerships, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has promoted Kate Sheets to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs. Sheets joins the Global Partnerships team having most recently served as Vice President, Legal Counsel for AEG. Acting as an internal agency for AEG, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sales and activation for over 130 world-class platforms across five continents and numerous other assets, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content among other AEG holdings. Sheets will continue to work out of AEG’s Los Angeles office and will dually report to Nick Baker and Russell Silvers – Co-Chief Operating Officers of AEG Global Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006055/en/ AEG’s Kate Sheets promoted to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO