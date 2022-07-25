ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East West Players: Asian American Visibility, Also Sustainability

By Online Editorial Features
americantheatre.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the historic Los Angeles company has stabilized both its mission and its finances. In 2018, Sandra Oh made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be Emmy-nominated for lead actress in a drama series. The Killing Eve actor also went viral for her perfectly delivered response to the...

www.americantheatre.org

Comments / 0

 

