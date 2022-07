Bag makers in the picture are, from left, Joan Hardy, Melissa VanDyken, Jeanne Phillips and Kathy Zeman.

When it comes to their sewing tools, these club members have it all together. That’s because they each made a sew together bag in a class at Sun City West’s Rip ’N’ Sew club.

The bags have three inside zipper pockets to organize sewing tools or anything else.

Rip ’N’ Sew member Jackie Iverson taught the two-part class.