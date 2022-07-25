ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, NM

Eastbound I-40 closed east of Santa Rosa due to fatal crash

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHzT3_0gs69Skg00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating what they say is a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-40 east of Santa Rosa. NMSP says the crash involves a commercial motor vehicle. All lanes of eastbound I-40 near mile marker 294, east of Santa Rosa, have been closed. Details are limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Santa Rosa, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Santa Rosa, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#New Mexico State Police#Traffic Accident#Nmsp#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy