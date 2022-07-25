Eastbound I-40 closed east of Santa Rosa due to fatal crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating what they say is a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-40 east of Santa Rosa. NMSP says the crash involves a commercial motor vehicle. All lanes of eastbound I-40 near mile marker 294, east of Santa Rosa, have been closed. Details are limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available

