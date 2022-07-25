ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yankees, Mets face sky-high price tag in Nationals’ Juan Soto trade talks, MLB execs say

By Bridget Hyland
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nj.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster#The New York Yankees#The New York Mets#The Washington Nationals#The Los Angeles Times#The Boston Red Sox#Dodgers
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy