Can you dig it? State Museum’s Rush Hour Rock N’ Roll

Are you interested in geology, and the science behind fossils and rocks? If not, then how about rock music? If you’re a fan of one or both, the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum’s latest event may be right up your alley.

On July 26, residents of North Dakota are invited to drop by the museum for an evening that brings two different kinds of rock together as part of the museum’s Rush Hour Rock N’ Roll program.

Guests are invited to bring a chair or blanket to the outdoor patio of the State Museum to enjoy free educational talks, activities, and live entertainment by some of North Dakota’s favorite local bands. During the final event on the 26th, groovy garage rock group Wildly Appropriate will be performing.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., and during this time, the museum’s galleries will be open for public viewing. There will also be plenty of activities for kids and adults to partake in before the main event.

At 6:30 p.m., paleontologists will be in the Northern Lights Atrium to give brief talks about rocks, fossils, and the science of paleontology.

The El Coqui Cafe in the museum will be open inside during the event for food and drink services.

The galleries and live events will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Rush Hour Rock N’ Roll series, visit the website of the State Historical Society .

