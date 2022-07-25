ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

COMET bus off road, down embankment

By Crysty Vaughan
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Bus Driver#Embankment#Traffic Accident#Columbia Police#Columbia Fire#Colonial Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy