ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Juvenile arrested for alleged reckless dirt bike driving in Meriden

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yl0fC_0gs68OVD00

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested a juvenile who is accused of recklessly driving a dirt bike through the streets of the city.

Police said on July 21, officers arrested a juvenile who lives in Meriden on three arrest warrants. According to police, the arrest warrants stem from several incidents over the months of June and July where the juvenile allegedly recklessly operated a dirt bike through city streets.

The Meriden Police Department Neighborhood Initiative Officers heard numerous complaints at neighborhood meetings regarding illegal and unsafe driving of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Police said the juvenile that was arrested would drive on the wrong side of the road and ride wheelies through stop signs on several occasions.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and several other motor vehicle related charges.

The juvenile was sent to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center to await trail.

Comments / 4

Heather Dufresne
3d ago

it's about time! Now get the rest of them. I have a guy on a motorcycle that consistently flies down Paddock at easily over 100mph. Not only is it dangerous, it's loud

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Dirt Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy