2 people initially believed to be homeless were fatally shot and 2 others were injured in Vancouver on Monday. Investigators think the victims were targeted

Police investigate the shooting scene at Willowbrook Mall in Langley, British Columbia, Canada on July 25, 2022. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Multiple people were shot in the city of Langley, British Columbia, police said.

Two people died in what first appeared to be a targeted string of shootings.

Police shot and killed the suspect shortly after the incident, officials said.

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a man, who authorities initially said may have targeted homeless people, went on a shooting spree outside Vancouver, Canada, early Monday morning, according to Canadian police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference hosted hours after the attack that a gunman moved around Langley, southeast of Vancouver, and open fired upon four victims and several closed businesses from midnight to 6 a.m. before being killed by authorities.



An alert system sent around 6 a.m. to local residents said the shooting involved "transient victims," police said. However, RCMP later said in the conference that authorities could not immediately confirm if the victims were homeless.

The shootings were spread out, some of which took place at a bus loop and a bypass, leading authorities to believe that the shooter was targeting homeless people, Sgt. David Lee of RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

There were at least five scenes, authorities said.

Two men were killed in the shooting. A third male was injured when he was shot in the leg, and a woman was left in critical condition from her wounds, Lee said. It is not yet clear if the victims were related in any way.

Authorities found the shooting suspect near a bypass around 6 a.m., and during an interaction with officials, he was shot and killed.

Police initially told the Canadian outlet CBC that "several" homeless people were the victims of what appeared to be a targeted shooting in a Canadian city just outside of Vancouver.

"Out of an abundance of caution, an Emergency Alert was issued until investigators can confirm that the suspect was acting alone," Langley's Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press release .

A spokesperson for the city denied Insider's request for comment, saying the investigation is "ongoing."

The downtown area of Langley was closed to the public, according to Langley police.

Police established multiple crime scenes in the city just blocks away from each other, the CBC reported. One crime scene was at a mall, another was at a casino, and a third was near a thrift shop and bus loop the CBC reported.



Identities of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified, Lee said.

Langley Mayor Val van den Broek said during the press conference that the shooting was an "isolated incident."

Throughout Metro Vancouver, which includes the city of Vancouver and British Columbia, Langley city and township was one of the top three communities with people experiencing homelessness, according to a 2020 study conducted by nonprofit Reaching Homes .



Langley had about 209 homeless people, the study said.

"We know that the homeless situation is more so than any other province," the mayor said, adding that it could be attributed to the fair weather in Langley.