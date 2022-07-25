Huge Pasco County industrial employment hub gets nod from planning board

The county commission will consider the rezoning in the weeks ahead but already gave a hefty vote of support when it approved a $55.8 million incentive package in June. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — A massive job-generating development that will remake the area around the Interstate 75 and State Road 52 interchange has gotten a nod of approval from the Pasco County Planning Commission.

Set on 967 acres on the southeast corner of the interchange, the project will include 4 million square feet of industrial space, along with other business and residential uses.

The plan by Dallas-based developer PTC Boyette LLC brought protests from three generations of a family who established their homestead in the area decades ago.

The County Commission will consider the rezoning in the weeks ahead but already gave a hefty vote of support when it approved a $55.8 million incentive package in June. The majority of the incentive package would come to the developer as property tax rebates as PTC Boyette builds the roads and other infrastructure for the project.

County officials have put a high value on projects that generate new jobs. In addition to the industrial plans, the project is expected to include 725,000 square feet of offices, 400,000 square feet of retail, 3,500 housing units and 300 hotel beds. The project is expected to create 5,988 new jobs.

Carol Roth, who with her family has called their 20-acre parcel on McKendree Road home for half a century, said they understand the promise of jobs and industry. But she and her daughter and her granddaughter urged planning commissioners to provide some assurance of safety from crime from future noise and congestion for the family.

Granddaughter Lauren Levi said her grandfather was the architect for the house and family members contributed to its construction. She called the plans for the Pasco Town Center “a huge build” and expressed concern for her family’s safety. The family deserves that, she said, in that her uncle, her father and her late husband were all in law enforcement.

While the 3,000 new residents will know what they’re moving into when they come to the area, “you are changing our way of life,” she said. “I want to know that I am going to be protected.”

Roth said that while the family came to the area for its beauty, peace and serenity, they knew growth was going to come in time. But if the county approves the changes, she said, “it is the obligation of Pasco County government to protect me and my land.”

Members of the planning commission, several of whom have long histories in Pasco, said they understood the family’s concerns and that development rules will provide buffering to protect the property.

Planning commission member Jon Moody said he has been a Pasco resident since he was a child. “Unfortunately, it is not going to be nowhere forever,” he said. “We can’t stop Tampa from moving northward.”

Planning commission chairperson Charles Grey said that there is an upside for the family from the development on their doorstep: Its property will be worth more in the future. As a lifelong Pasco resident himself, he said he is “keenly aware of growth and how it affects areas we thought would be that way forever ... It’s just something we have to deal with.”