ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Firefighters Battle Smoky Attic Blaze In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUTa3_0gs64zIE00
Attic fire Photo Credit: Lebanon Township Fire Department via Facebook

Firefighters made quick work of an attic that went up in flames in Hunterdon County over the weekend.

The Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to the blaze at a home on Silker Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the squad said.

Upon arrival, the department confirmed a fire in the attic and had to open up the roof to gain access.

The fire had started on the outside of the home before traveling to the attic, where it was still smoldering.

Crews worked together to douse the fire about 25 minutes after initial dispatch. No injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies include the Califon Fire Company, High Bridge Fire Department, South Branch Emergency Services, Califon First Aid Squad, Long Valley Fire Company No. 1, Clinton Township Division of Fire, Fairmount Fire Company No. 1, Lebanon Borough Fire Company, and Oldwick Fire Company.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, NJ
City
Clinton, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Attic#Accident#The Califon Fire Company#Califon First Aid Squad#Oldwick Fire Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy