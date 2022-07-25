Firefighters Battle Smoky Attic Blaze In Hunterdon County

Attic fire Photo Credit: Lebanon Township Fire Department via Facebook

Firefighters made quick work of an attic that went up in flames in Hunterdon County over the weekend.

The Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to the blaze at a home on Silker Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the squad said.

Upon arrival, the department confirmed a fire in the attic and had to open up the roof to gain access.

The fire had started on the outside of the home before traveling to the attic, where it was still smoldering.

Crews worked together to douse the fire about 25 minutes after initial dispatch. No injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies include the Califon Fire Company, High Bridge Fire Department, South Branch Emergency Services, Califon First Aid Squad, Long Valley Fire Company No. 1, Clinton Township Division of Fire, Fairmount Fire Company No. 1, Lebanon Borough Fire Company, and Oldwick Fire Company.

