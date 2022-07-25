WINNER: $3M Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At NJ Wawa

There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 22, Mega Million lottery drawing.

That ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize.

That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3 million, and was purchased at Wawa #457, 436 Oakshade Rd., Vincentown in Burlington County.

In addition to the second-tier prize won, seven players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #33475, 357 Market St., Elmwood Park;

Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike Milepost 39 North, Mount Laurel;

Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop, 2114 W. Garden Rd., Vineland;

Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant;

Somerset County: Shoprite #468, 1 S. Davenport St., Somerville;

Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark; and,

Warren County: Wawa #8313, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 22, drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64 , and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $790 million.