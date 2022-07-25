ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Manassas Man Who Went Missing In 2020 Exposed Himself At McDonald's: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old Manassas man, who went missing back in 2020, was arrested for indecent exposure, police said.

Sometime before 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, Dwight McFadden exposed himself to a 33-year-old woman in the McDonald's drive-thru near Sudley Road and Portsmouth Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

McFadden went missing for over a month beginning in September of 2020, officials noted.

Police said he was found safe on Oct. 12, 2020, after law enforcement notified the community to keep an eye out in the greater Manassas area.

McFadden's recent incident ended in his arrest for indecent exposure, officials said.

There is no available information about his bond and McFadden's court date was pending.

