Juab County, UT

Semi-truck driver airlifted after I-15 crash in Juab County

By Ryan Marion
 3 days ago
NEPHI, Utah — The driver of a semi-truck was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition early Monday after overturning on Interstate 15 south of Nephi.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson, the crash occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at milepost 216 in Juab County.

Authorities believe the accident was the result of the driver falling asleep, then over-correcting when the truck drifted off the road.

All northbound lanes were originally closed to traffic until some reopened at 7 a.m.

