Police: man tased several times while trying to flee warrant arrest on Sunday evening

A Rockmart-area man remains in jail as of this posting on multiple warrants and new charges after police finally caught up with their suspect on Sunday evening, per reports from the Polk County Police Department.

PCPD reported on Facebook they arrested Bruce Lee Privett, 44, of 410 Vinson Mountain Road, Rockmart, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. after police got information that a man they’d been searching for on warrants was at the residence.

Police noted on their social media post that Privett was being sought for warrants for terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault and pointing a pistol at another – two felonies and a misdemeanor.

“Mr. Privett had eluded law enforcement several times in the past when the warrant service was attempted,” the PCPD posted.

In further reports filed over the weekend by the arresting officers, additional details were shared. Police got information that Privett was at home, and after finding a log blocking the driveway toward his home got out and walked up on foot.

That’s when police heard a four wheeler start up, and they spotted Privett taking off moments after into the woods. His tracks went on for a mile, and when they caught up with him they told him to stop only to watch him take off on foot down a steep hill. The terrain prevented police from stopping Privett before he made it down the hill with taser shots that missed, and when he got to the bottom he lost his footing, then got up and tried to run again.

Police reports noted that one officer involved in the chase fired a second taser shot at Privett, and then when that failed to stop him another taser shot into his stomach was landed and brought him to the ground.

While officers tried to cuff him, it took two more drive stuns with a taser to get him to calm down and be escorted back to where patrol vehicles sat waiting.









EMS personnel checked him out before he was taken onward to the Polk County Jail for booking. An officer drove the four wheeler out of the woods and it was towed back to the PCPD as evidence.

Privett remained in custody as of this posting on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including the warrants, but also for a misdemeanor for obstruction of law enforcement officers (four counts,) fleeing or attempting to elude police, and felonies for buy, sell, etc. motor vehicle, or part which serial numbers have been altered to conceal identity, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and a probation violation charge.

Bond had not yet been set for the charges he faces.







