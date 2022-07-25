ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Murphy announces new incentives for people to make switch from gas to electric vehicles

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Phil Murphy announced new incentives on Monday for people to make the switch from gas to electric vehicles.

Vehicle price discounts and the addition of charging stations at apartment and urban living complexes are all part of the governor's new plans.

Federal money will fund these incentive programs, with an overall goal of getting as many people as possible to make the switch over the next few years to electric vehicles.

The state will now offer $250 toward home electric vehicle charging stations. There will also be $4 million available to condo and apartment complex landlords to install new and additional stations.

Another $4 million will be available to local governments to purchase electric vehicles. Murphy also says anyone who wants to buy an electric vehicle will be offered up to $4,000 off a new mid-priced car.

“The maximum on the incentive is if your car is $45,000 or below because one of the things, we've seen is a lot of the incentives in our first two years have gone all over the map to different price points,” says Murphy. “We want to explicitly in this case incent the mid-price of cars."

Murphy also acknowledged the electricity has to come from somewhere at the charging stations. He says the goal remains to have the power grids on 100% clean renewable energy by the year 2050.

Comments / 14

theeMikeD
3d ago

Is. he also giving EV to all the illegals he let in ?? What are they doing to bring down the carbon footprint.. or is that just for real citizens ???

Reply
7
Laura Garcia
3d ago

just curious... how many people lost power during this latest heat wave? What about during hurricanes or super storms? If all cars were electric, we would all be stranded at times like these. I wouldn't mind a hybrid, but would never do an all electric vehicle.

Reply
5
#TRUMP2024
3d ago

Yeah… they want us to use electric cars as they fly around on their planes.. Lolol yeah.. good luck with that!

Reply
7
