Police: Man shot in ankle in Newburgh

A 28-year-old male Newburgh resident was shot in the ankle over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter activation around 1:30 a.m. Saturday around 79 Liberty St. for five rounds and a second ShotSpotter activation less than a minute later near 90 Washington St. for four rounds. Officers located nine expended shell casings around 77 Liberty St.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.