Nearly 6 hours later! Dog missing since July 15 rescued from 18-inch storm drain
Video courtesy of Kathleen Tortu-Bowles of Southern NJ Tracking and Trapping Recovery Group
An 8-year-old coonhound named Dylan, who had been missing since July 15, was rescued from a storm drainpipe in Medford Township.
The dog's foster owner found him Saturday stuck 150 feet into an 18-inch storm drain. It took crews almost six hours to free him.
Medford fire, EMS, police and even residents all worked to get him out.
Dylan was bloody, had a fever and cuts on his paws, but he is expected to be OK.
Comments / 0