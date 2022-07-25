ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Nearly 6 hours later! Dog missing since July 15 rescued from 18-inch storm drain

By News 12 Staff
Video courtesy of Kathleen Tortu-Bowles of Southern NJ Tracking and Trapping Recovery Group

An 8-year-old coonhound named Dylan, who had been missing since July 15, was rescued from a storm drainpipe in Medford Township.

The dog's foster owner found him Saturday stuck 150 feet into an 18-inch storm drain. It took crews almost six hours to free him.

Medford fire, EMS, police and even residents all worked to get him out.

Dylan was bloody, had a fever and cuts on his paws, but he is expected to be OK.

