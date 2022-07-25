ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS agrees to sell clear backpacks at massive loss

WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcnc.com

Comments / 1

Nena
3d ago

Get the rest of the money from the no brainers who came up with this original purchase! Take it from their pay checks!! 😡😡. Invest it in things needed in schools!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
State
California State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Backpacks#Auction#Amazon Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy