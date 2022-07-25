ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Jaylen Brown responds to Celtics reportedly dangling him in trade talks

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kevin Durant
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy