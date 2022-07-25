Midland Park Mall to host Back-To-School Bash and Denim Drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Park Mall is scheduled to host its Back-to-School Bash, celebrating the start of a new school year, and helping kids get into the back-to-school shopping spirit. The event also kicks off its denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability while positively impacting the community.

Back-to-School Bash will be held from 1pm – 4pm on Saturday, July 30th . It will be held in front of JC Penney and the first 100 shoppers will receive a drawstring bag full of school supplies. They will also be accepting school supply donations which will be given to 3:11 ministries in an effort to help the community’s school age children.

There will be an enter-to-win grand prize for 2 full-size backpacks full of school supplies, plus games, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon art, food and more. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the brand-new selfie station to post your #shoppinghaul!

Retailers will be at the event featuring this year’s new styles from your favorite brands.

Denim Drive: Midland Park Mall is also hosting a denim clothing drive in conjunction with the back-to-school event. The “Do Good With Denim” Drive will start on July 30th and go through the month of August. You can bring your gently used denim clothing donations to the following locations: Aeropostale, Old Navy, JC Penney, and the Mall Office. All donations will be given to the local non-profit, 3:11 Ministries to support their efforts with students in need of school clothes.