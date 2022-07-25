Lori Loughlin Just Made Her 1st TV Appearance Since Going to Jail—She Felt ‘Down & Broken’

A change. After the college admissions scandal, many people are asking: where is Lori Loughlin now? The Full House star took to Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 to share what she is doing with the local charity Project Angel Food and how she felt about the scandal.

Loughlin shared her story on July 24, 2022, while promoting Project Angel Food on KTLA’s telethon. “It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful. They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. It’s really a community.” She added: “It’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people. And I think, that is so important, and I am so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

Lori, 57, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 58, were caught at the center of a massive college admissions scandal in March 2019 (which also included the likes of Desperate Housewives actress, Felicity Huffman). Among the dozens of people charged, Lori was accused of paying off a bribe of $500,000 to a purported college counselor and “Operation Varsity Blues” mastermind, Rick Singer, to help her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, get into the University of Southern California.

Felicity Huffman pled guilty to similar charges by April 2019, however, Loughlin and her husband decided to go to trial before eventually reaching a plea deal in May 2020. The pair pled guilty, with Lori to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, while Mossimo will serve five months, and be fined $250,000. Lori and her husband served prison sentences at different times, allowing one parent to be home at a time. Loughlin served two months of her sentence and was released in December 2020. With Project Angel Food, she completed 100 hours of court-order community service in February 2021.

Aside from her work with charity, Loughlin returned to the small screen after the scandal when she reprised her role as Abigail Stanton from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart for season 2 of the show’s spinoff, When the Hope Calls, When the Hope Calls: A Country Christmas in 2021. Loughlin was fired from Netflix’s Fuller House, where she played Aunt Becky. The show, which aired its series finale in June 2020, wrote off Aunt Becky by telling viewers that she moved to Nebraska to “help out her mother.”