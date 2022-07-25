Chicken Salad Chick Supports Local Charity During Most Successful Indianapolis-area Grand Opening in Greenwood

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its fifth restaurant in Indianapolis on June 29 in Greenwood. Located at 8635 South Emerson Avenue, Chicken Salad Chick Greenwood celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees and representatives from Michelle’s Little Free Pantry. As part of its mission to serve others, the company aligned with Michelle’s Little Free Pantry for the opening to support initiatives that directly impact the local community.

Greenwood’s grand opening day drew the most guests out of the entire Indianapolis market, making it the brand’s most successful local opening to date. Attendees participated in several opening day events, including the chance to win free Chicken Salad Chick for a year. Two days of pre-opening Friends & Family dining events generated a $1800 donation on behalf of Chicken Salad Chick, received by Michelle Dahl of Michelle’s Little Free Pantry. Michelle’s Little Free Pantry is a community-driven, non-profit pantry. This 24/7 free pantry provides non-perishables and hygiene products for those in need.

“We are so humbled for the continuous enthusiasm for Chicken Salad Chick in Indiana, and the overwhelming turnout is a testament to this community's love for what we do,” said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. “It’s an honor to provide assistance to Michelle’s Little Free Pantry and help fight food insecurity for our neighbors throughout the area.”

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes scratch-prepared daily. In addition to the restaurant’s signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sandwiches, sides and soups, all available from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Leading the Greenwood restaurant team is District Manager Ben White and Store General Manager Justin Charles.