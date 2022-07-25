ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

5 arrested in connection with Guilderland car thefts

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five people have been arrested after an investigation into vehicle thefts in Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said Ariana DiPardo-Davis, 19, and Abigail Eaton, 18, both of Guilderland, as well as three juvenile boys were arrested.

Guilderland police said they had been investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles, as well as stolen vehicles that were unlocked with keys inside. These incidents happened over the past week.

Along with the Bethlehem Police Department, Guilderland police said they were able to identify five suspects who were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Guilderland home. The three juvenile boys, whose names will not be released due to their age, have been charged with third-degree grand larceny.

The boys have been issued appearance tickets to appear in Albany County Family Court. Both DiPardo-Davis and Eaton have been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said some of the stolen property was recovered during the search warrant and all the stolen vehicles were recovered in Guilderland.

