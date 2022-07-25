Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation

medicalxpress.com
Suzanne Schauer
3d ago
I have AFib and been told by heart dr how serious it is with risk of stroke from blood clots. Retaining the right heart beat is key. I’ve had a few experiences with nurses saying “ some people just live with AFib” as they dismiss the AFib. Nurses, don’t tell your patient that this is ok. One can have a stroke or die from this.
Mary Lou Irick
3d ago
ThankU very much 🥰❗u will do much better if u Read the word of God. He always talk about ur heart ❤. please read Matt.15:16-21Footnote state: God wants us to seek healthy Thoughs and motives not just healthy food and Exercise. if u take water pills 💊 up ur potassium by eating 2 banana 🍌 a day plus pomegranates juice. Drink 8glasses of water daily sitting down and drink it slowly. God Blessu 💕 💕 all.
