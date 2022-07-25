ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Daughters examine DAR book

Members of the Sun City Agua Fria National Society Daughters of the American Revolution were asked to read a book entitled “The Famous DAR Murder Mystery,” by Graham Landrum, to be reviewed by the members at the chapter’s last monthly meeting.

Chapter Secretary Carol Finch led the discussion of the book with chapter members. She provided two listings to the members. One was of all the book characters with a short description of who they were. The second was thought-provoking questions about the murder mystery and the characters.

After the discussion, Finch provided refreshments of a homemade recipe items, which were printed in the book. She served ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­buttermilk pound cake and Belgrade bread. Printed copies of the recipes were also given to the chapter members.

Visit aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.

