New locations, new schedule for Arts Huntsville Tour of Homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new schedule and new locations will mark Arts Huntsville’s upcoming Tour of Homes.

The first Western Edition will expand the art tour to west Huntsville, Madison, and Mooresville, as well as being the first bi-annual event.

As usual for the Tour of Homes, five area homeowners and art enthusiasts will open their homes to the public, giving them a chance to showcase their art, while inspiring the public to start or grow their own art collections.

The Western Edition tour will take place on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance online or at each home the day of the event. Day-of tickets can be bought with exact cash or online.

Homes on the Western Edition public tour include:

Joe and Sallie Estes in Madison

Chandler and Betty Hall in Providence

Jim and Ted Spratt-Hall in Magnolia Village

Travis and Sue Hensley in Mooresville

Tommy and Debbie Overcash in Ashley Estates.

Arts Huntsville said the tour showcases art in living space and illustrates how anyone on any budget can use art to enhance their environment. In addition, the event also serves as an opportunity for the public to learn about the regional arts community; tour attendees will be given a guide to local galleries and visual art venues.

There will also be an Art Tour Preview Party on Thursday, August 18. From 6-8 p.m., the Arts Huntsville fundraiser will feature an exclusive sixth home not on the public tour – the Madison home of Marie and Joe Newberry. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be part of the social event where attendees mingle with fellow art enthusiasts and explore the Newberrys’ collection of local and regional art.

Tickets for the Preview are $100 and must be purchased online by Friday, August 12. Preview tickets will also include a ticket to the public art tour on Saturday.

For more information about the Art Tour of Homes, visit the Arts Huntsville website.