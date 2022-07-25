NJ man charged with murder for killing mother, 79, with fire poker: prosecutors

DUMONT, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man is accused of killing his 79-year-old mother with a fire poker and reporting the crime to police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday.

Patrick Maupai, 40, called 911 on Saturday just before midnight, telling a dispatcher he had just "attacked" his mother with a poker at a Dumont home.

Responding officers found Maupai in the front yard of the New Milford Avenue home, still on the phone with a dispatcher. He was immediately taken into custody, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The 79-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was found on the floor of the living room with multiple lacerations on her face, which was covered in blood.

An investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Dumont Police Department confirmed that Maupai used a fire poker to kill his mother.

It was unclear what prompted Maupai, who is unemployed, to attack his mother.

A neighbor told NorthJersey.com that she was "reeling" from the murder.

"This doesn't happen in Dumont," she told the outlet. "I bought this house new 55 years ago, and this community has been wonderful to live in. There has never been any crime here.

Maupai is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending his first court hearing.