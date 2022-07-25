Look inside this luxury apartment in Jersey City: It used to be a firehouse

nj1015.com
Margie Alicea
3d ago
Continuing pushing the middle class in the poor out of Jersey City my home that I can't even live in anymore because it's become too expensive ridiculous. Oh that's right the middle class and the poor can't give you the money you need only the big corporations you're selling Peace by peace of Jersey City because you need that big money when you run for governor..
Reply(1)
3
Shawn Jones
3d ago
When I was a teen many people, living in JC & Newark were living in droves. Now, gentrification is pushing so many out. I get it, though, I like seeing neighborhoods revitalized but don't make it unaffordable for the people that have called the community home their entire lives!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been stagedCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to QueensAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITQueens, NY
Britney Spears & Elton John Record Duet of Elton's 1971 Hit 'Tiny Dancer': New Yorkers are SkepticalBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Comments / 6